College basketball: UW-La Crosse men win seventh straight

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team won its seventh straight game by beating UW-Whitewater 79-61 at the Williams Center on Wednesday.

The Eagles, ranked 10th nationally, maintained a perfect record on the road (10-0) and improved to 14-2 overall and 5-2 in the WIAC.

Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson scored 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting to lead La Crosse, which used a 12-0 run after the Warhawks (11-6, 4-2) drew to within 33-25 with 4 minutes, 56 remaining in the first half to take command for good. Henry Noone capped the run with a 3-pointer.

The Eagles made 7 of 11 attempts from the 3-point line in the first half, and Noone ended up making four on his way to 14 points. Anderson made three and Will Fuhrmann two on his way to 10 points.

Wyatt Cook led the Eagles with seven rebounds and six assists, and Austin Westra matched his seven rebounds.

La Crosse held its biggest lead at 62-38 with 13:39 to go. Whitewater cut the deficit to 66-52 on a Derek Gray basket with 7:19 left, but that's as close as it could get.

Gray's 19 points led the Warhawks.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Whitewater 60, UW-La Crosse 48

The sixth-ranked Warhawks fought off a rally by the Eagles at Mitchell Hall.

Whitewater (16-1, 7-0) used an 11-2 run to open the third quarter and pull away from a five-point halftime lead. Aleah Grundahl scored to finish that run and give the Warhawks a 40-26 advantage.

La Crosse (10-7, 2-4) used a 10-point run in the fourth quarter to get within 56-47 with 2:28 left after it had fallen into a 19-point hole. The Eagles made just 28.8% of their shots, and Carly Coulthart scored a team-high 11 points after making 3 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line.

Kyah Steiner had 12 rebounds for La Crosse.

