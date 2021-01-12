College basketball: UW-La Crosse men, women excited to be back on the court after pause

Kent Dernbach needed to do something to occupy his time and his mind.
For a stretch over this past summer, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball head coach was instructed not to go out recruiting or host any camps — usually staples of a Division III coach in the offseason — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In some ways, it was a welcome opportunity to take a short break without feeling guilty about not being around the game. But stepping away from a sport that has been his career for more than 15 years was no easy task, regardless of how small that step might be.
“It’s really hard as a coach. You’re either all in into basketball, right, or sometimes you just need to remove yourself,” Dernbach said. “But going back and forth was driving me nuts.”
So he decided to build a pavilion behind his house.
Dernbach grew up on a farm and is familiar enough with a saw and hammer, but he had never undertaken a project like this before.
“I found a plan on Pinterest,” Dernbach said. “The lumber showed up at 7:30 a.m. one morning, and I tell you that feeling of excitement like before a big game, (it) was kind of like the same thing.”
The pavilion took a few months to build, but the project was a success, complete with a few couches and a TV.
“I was impressed with him. I didn’t know he could build something like that,” Eagles junior guard and Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson said. “... He was a handyman. I didn’t know he had it in him.”
Dernbach currently has no other projects planned, and he hopes it stays that way as he and his team again immerse themselves in basketball — the UW-L men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to full practices this week after the university paused athletics on Nov. 23.
“You just have the appreciation and the love and how much you miss being around the best thing in our program, and that’s the young men in our program,” Dernbach said.
Both teams were able to do small group workouts last week, but those didn’t compare to Monday’s full 5-on-5 work.
“When we did get to do that yesterday for the first time, the energy was through the roof,” women’s junior guard and Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke said. “It was so fun. Everybody came ready to go.”
“There’s always a little bit of uncertainty in the times we live in, but it’s just exciting to get back,” men’s senior guard Sean Suchomel added. “I think for once we kind of believe that we’re going to have a real season, and that’s exciting.”
There were moments, though, when players and coaches alike had doubts about the viability of a season, which has given them a sense of gratitude as they return to the court.
Both teams understand how quickly things can change — they were holding practices before the November pause — and both Dernbach and women’s head coach Karen Middleton have been pleased with how their teams have handled the ups and downs since last spring.
On top of virtual meetings, the women’s team has held game nights over Zoom, and Dernbach said sophomore forward Austin Westra bought his own hoop to make sure he could get shots up.
“They’re just so resilient, you know, a lot of things have been coming at them, but they’ve handled it all,” Middleton said.
There are sure to be more hurdles throughout the season, or perhaps even before it gets into full swing. But the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has given a date for when it hopes games will begin — the week of Feb. 1 — which gives the teams something tangible to work toward.
And through two full practices, Middleton and Dernbach have liked what they’ve seen.
“(Being able to practice in November) was a great head start,” Middleton said. “And when we started yesterday, able to go full … we picked back up where we were.”
“We have guys that like to be in the gym, and they like to compete,” Dernbach added. “I was really pleased with the concepts that we put in — now already roughly 45 days ago — to how that carried over yesterday.”
And while both teams are approaching the uncertain season day by day, they aren’t allowing the pandemic to distract them from their goals.
The women are coming off an NCAA Division III national tournament appearance, the team’s first since the 2010-11 season, and have their sights set on returning.
“We didn’t know for sure what was going to happen, but now it’s totally changed,” Gamoke said. “... I think that just gives me even more motivation like, ‘OK, it’s time to go. We need to be ready.’ And I think everybody feels the same.”
The men were 21-6 in 2019-20, which tied a school record for wins in a season. The Eagles have their top two scorers back and also feel they have the potential to make some postseason noise.
“We have goals set in our minds. Obviously, winning the conference tournament, and eventually, hopefully, the NCAA tournament,” Anderson said. “But we’ve just got to take it one step at a time and take it one practice at a time.”
For now, though, the Eagles are happy to return to the sport they love — even if they found ways to fill the void while away from it.