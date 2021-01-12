College basketball: UW-La Crosse men, women excited to be back on the court after pause

“I was impressed with him. I didn’t know he could build something like that,” Eagles junior guard and Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson said. “... He was a handyman. I didn’t know he had it in him.”

Dernbach currently has no other projects planned, and he hopes it stays that way as he and his team again immerse themselves in basketball — the UW-L men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to full practices this week after the university paused athletics on Nov. 23.

“You just have the appreciation and the love and how much you miss being around the best thing in our program, and that’s the young men in our program,” Dernbach said.

Both teams were able to do small group workouts last week, but those didn’t compare to Monday’s full 5-on-5 work.

“When we did get to do that yesterday for the first time, the energy was through the roof,” women’s junior guard and Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke said. “It was so fun. Everybody came ready to go.”

“There’s always a little bit of uncertainty in the times we live in, but it’s just exciting to get back,” men’s senior guard Sean Suchomel added. “I think for once we kind of believe that we’re going to have a real season, and that’s exciting.”