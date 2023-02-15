RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team closed out its regular season with a 62-43 WIAC victory over UW-River Falls at Page Arena on Wednesday.

The Eagles (19-6, 8-6) outscored the Falcons (14-11, 4-10) in each of the final three quarters to pull away for the victory, which was their second in a row and fourth in five games.

Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Steiner made 7 of 16 shots and 2 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line while also leading the team with four assists.

The Eagles stretched a one-point halftime lead to 11 by the end of the third quarter, then outscored the Falcons by eight the rest of the way.

Senior Alana Gilles added 16 points and six rebounds for La Crosse, which tied Oshkosh (18-7, 8-6) for fourth place in the conference. The conference tournament begins with a first-round game at Oshkosh on Feb. 21

MEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 74, UW-River Falls 61

The Eagles (19-6, 10-4) finished their regular season with their fourth win in five games and take a second-place finish into the upcoming conference tournament.

Senior Austin Westra made 6 of 12 shots and 9 of 10 free throws on his way to a team-high 21 points for La Crosse, which shot 60% from the floor (15-for-25) while building a 39-24 lead by the end of the first half.

Senior Craig Steele made three 3-pointers and added 11 points for the Eagles, who will receive a first-round bye in the WIAC Tournament and host a semifinal game a against an opponent to be determined on Feb. 22.