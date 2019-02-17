The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team knew from the first time it played against Stout that protecting the ball was going to be paramount.
Too many turnovers sunk the Eagles in a previous WIAC loss to the Blue Devils, and they knew if they didn’t clean those up Saturday in the regular-season finale at Mitchell Hall, the result would be the same.
It took until the second half, but UW-L controlled the ball, put the clamps on Stout’s top scorer, and put together a big fourth-quarter scoring run to win 68-51 in front of a season-best crowd of 560 people.
The victory was La Crosse’s 21st of the season, and its 21-4 record overall is its best mark since the 1987-88 season. Its 10-4 record is good for the third seed in the WIAC tournament, meaning the Eagles will host a quarterfinal on Wednesday.
After a low-scoring third quarter, Stout cut UW-L’s nine-point lead to three with 8 minutes, 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles responded with a 13-0 run that put it firmly in control.
“Once we started slowing ourselves down, taking care of the basketball, we were able to go on a really nice run,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said.
Junior Delaney Schoenenberger and freshman Kendra Leis combined for 11 of the points of the decisive run, which was punctuated by a Schoenenberger 3-pointer off a Leis assist. Leis had to fight through two defenders to make the pass, which hit Schoenenberger in perfect rhythm for a quick shot.
Schoenenberger scored a season-high 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting and made three 3s.
“It was really just reading the defenders,” Schoenenberger said of her big night. “I’m not going to force anything up out there, but if they’re open, I’m going to take it.”
Middleton called Schoenenberger the team’s “glue” this season — she’s been its best perimeter defender and can fill a number of offensive roles, including scoring. That was key Saturday when early foul trouble took UW-L’s leading scorer Emma Gamoke — an Onalaska High School graduate — out of the game.
Leis, a Holmen grad and post player for the Eagles, played a season-most 20 minutes after foul trouble took freshman starting forward Lexie Higgins out of the game for long stretches. Leis tallied three points and five rebounds, and was effective against Stout’s Amber Fabeck, to whom she was giving up 6 inches of height.
“Defensively, she works really hard. She uses her body well, and is also very smart at taking away passing angles,” Middleton said of Leis. “She gets (opponents) off the block. And offensively she has great feel and touch. She just a great all-around athlete, the best kid, and the best teammate.”
Stout’s speed was an issue from the start for UW-L, as the Blue Devils were able to find driving lanes and get to the rim for layups while jumping out to a 10-2 lead. But sophomore Ava Kramer came in and gave the Eagles their own speed boost by scoring six points in the first quarter, including a step-back from the elbow just before the buzzer.
The Eagles looked like they had found a rhythm offensively toward the end of the first quarter, but then both teams struggled to find the basket in the second. Stout’s press caused a handful of turnovers in the final two minutes that allowed it to tie the game at 29 at halftime.
Stout’s Kyncaide Diedrich was a key culprit, securing five steals in the first half, and she had 15 points before the break. But she finished with just 16, as UW-L forced her into the teeth of the defense on every drive, and used tall, long freshmen Kyah Steiner and Carly Coulthart on her to contest shots.
Junior Dani Craig scored 16 points. Steiner had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Kramer finished with 10 points.
UW-L finishes the regular season with a 9-2 record, and Leis said being able to play at least one more postseason game at Mitchell Hall is an advantage for the Eagles.
“We get to have all our fans here with us and cheer us on,” she said. “It’s a good thing for us. It’s our gym, we’re comfortable with it. I feel like it can only be good.”
