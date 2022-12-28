College basketball: UW-La Crosse women beat Chapman (Calif.)

ORANGE, Calif. — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team started the Chapman Winter Classic with a 74-48 semifinal victory over the host team Wednesday at Hutton Sports Center.

The Eagles (10-2) won their second straight game and played for the first time in 15 days. Up next is a 4 p.m. game against the University of Redlands (Calif.) on Thursday.

Lauryn Milne scored 11 points to lead a UW-L team that had 13 players score at least two points.

The Eagles dominated the first two quarters, made nine 3-pointers and worked under the basket to give themselves a 54-34 rebounding advantage. UW-L had 18 offensive rebounds that led to 14 second-chance points and received 40 points from players off its bench.

Carly Coulthart made three 3-pointers for nine points, and Paige Schumann and Aaliyah McMillan made two 3-pointers each. Alana Gilles, Kyah Steiner and Casandra Warmsley all had six rebounds, and Steiner led the team with four assists.

The Eagles gave themselves a 25-10 lead after the first quarter, then outscored Chapman 19-8 in the second quarter.

Thursday's game concludes UW-L's nonconference schedule. The Eagles play their next WIAC game Jan. 4 at UW-Platteville.