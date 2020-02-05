College basketball: UW-La Crosse women beat Platteville, men stumble

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team bounced back from a lost in its most recent game by beating UW-Platteville 76-50 Wednesday at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles, ranked 23rd nationally, were led by Aquinas High School grad Kyah Steiner's 17 points and improved to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the WIAC. They trail second-place Eau Claire by one game and first-place Whitewater by two.

La Crosse used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to separate themselves from the Pioneers (11-9, 3-6) for good. Platteville tied the score at 33 before the Eagles scored 13 of the next 15 for a 46-35 advantage.

Steiner had seven points and Delaney Schoenenberger four during that run.

The Pioneers cut their deficit to eight points on one occasion, but it was answered by a Schoenenberger 3-pointer that was assisted by Carly Coulthart and pushed the Eagles' lead to double figures the rest of the game.

Steiner made 7 of 11 attempts from the floor. Ava Kramer added 14 points and Schoenenberger 12 for La Crosse, which had five players with five rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC