College basketball: UW-La Crosse women beat Platteville, men stumble

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team bounced back from a lost in its most recent game by beating UW-Platteville 76-50 Wednesday at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles, ranked 23rd nationally, were led by Aquinas High School grad Kyah Steiner's 17 points and improved to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the WIAC. They trail second-place Eau Claire by one game and first-place Whitewater by two.
La Crosse used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to separate themselves from the Pioneers (11-9, 3-6) for good. Platteville tied the score at 33 before the Eagles scored 13 of the next 15 for a 46-35 advantage.
Steiner had seven points and Delaney Schoenenberger four during that run.
The Pioneers cut their deficit to eight points on one occasion, but it was answered by a Schoenenberger 3-pointer that was assisted by Carly Coulthart and pushed the Eagles' lead to double figures the rest of the game.
Steiner made 7 of 11 attempts from the floor. Ava Kramer added 14 points and Schoenenberger 12 for La Crosse, which had five players with five rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-Platteville 83, UW-La Crosse 75
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Pioneers (17-3, 7-2) outscored the Eagles (16-4, 5-4) by 15 points in the second half to hand them their second straight conference loss.
La Crosse led 41-33 at halftime but 17th-ranked Platteville made six second-half 3-pointers and shot 55.2 percent (16-for-29) after the first half to pull away.
Luke Norcia made three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, who had five players scored at least 10. Terek Nesheim added 13, Ethan Anderson 12, Zac Haese 11 and Seth Anderson 10.
Platteville took control with a 17-2 run that turned a 49-43 deficit into a 60-51 lead. Justin Fox scored in the lane for the final points during the run that ended with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the game.
Quentin Shields scored a game-high 23 points for the Pioneers.