Two defensive lapses in a game that featured so much good play on that end of the floor proved to be costly for the No. 23 UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team.
The Eagles had finally gotten the lead at the end of the third quarter, and had it again after a back-and-forth open to the fourth. But then a miscommunication on a screen allowed a wide-open 3-pointer, and then an uncontested layup on the next.
That was all No. 12 Oshkosh needed Saturday at Mitchell Hall. In a top-25 matchup played in front of 290 people, the Titans held the slim lead that sequence created the rest of the way and snapped La Crosse’s four-game win streak with a 60-48 defeat.
The win secured at least a share of the top spot in the conference for Oshkosh, and put the Eagles into a tie for second place.
“The breakdowns defensively were huge,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said of the decisive two-minute stretch in which Oshkosh regained the lead. “Scoring was at a minimum for both teams, and it’s tough to recover in those situations. The momentum totally shifted to them, and we were at that point, pressing a little bit instead of getting into a flow.”
A 3-pointer from Jessie Rabas gave Oshkosh a six-point lead with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left, and from there the Eagles scored just two points on Delaney Schoenenberger’s layup with 40 seconds left. The 15-2 run the Titans cobbled together with mostly free throws extended the final margin.
Oshkosh (15-2, 5-1 WIAC) had the third-best scoring defense in Division III (46.2 ppg) entering the contest, and showed why. The Titans have height across the board, and then have size in the post in 5-11 senior Isabella Samuels and 6-1 sophomore Karsyn Rueth.
Those factors gave UW-L trouble getting inside, but even good shots simply weren’t falling for the Eagles (15-2, 4-2). UW-L shot 28.8 percent (17 of 59) from the field and 23.8 percent (5 of 21) from 3-point range — both of which were its second-worst performances of the year.
“I think early on their defensive presence got us on our heels a little bit. You saw us shoot more stepbacks, trying to be more aggressive than we needed to,” Middleton said.
The third quarter was La Crosse’s best, and it attacked the midrange to get Oshkosh off balance. Sophomore Ava Kramer — who led UW-L with 13 points off the bench — used her elite quickness to get inside, got fouled multiple times, and hit free throws on back-to-back possessions to tie the game late in the third.
Kramer went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, then added a team-high six rebounds.
Schoenenberger had 10 points for La Crosse. UW-L’s top scorers — freshman Emma Gamoke and junior Dani Craig — struggled all afternoon against Oshkosh’s defense, combining to make 5 of 24 field goals. Craig had eight points, but went 4-for-18 from the floor, while Gamoke had three. Freshman Carly Coulthart had seven points and five rebounds.
Oshkosh was led by Chloe Pustina’s 15 points, but she also had difficulty against La Crosse’s length, going 5 of 14 from the field. Oshkosh shot just 32.1 percent overall.
“There’s not a lot of openings against them,” Middleton said. “We had to execute at a higher level of precision than we did. Tons of credit to them. They’re a great defensive team, and we didn’t capitalize on things when we had opportunities.”
