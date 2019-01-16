The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team looks for its fourth straight victory when it hosts UW-Stevens Point at Mitchell Hall in a 7 p.m. Wednesday tipoff.
The Eagles (14-1, 3-1 WIAC) are ranked 23rd in NCAA Division III and coming off a big 60-49 win at Whitewater on Saturday.
If you can't get to Mitchell Hall, follow Tribune reporter Colten Bartholomew — @cbartdizzle — on Twitter for regular updates on the game.
La Crosse, which won its first 10 games before a loss at Stout, is led by freshman Emma Gamoke's 13.5 points per game, and Lexie Higgins' 6.8 rebounds per game. Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, has made 30 3-pointers and leads the team with 32 steals.
The Eagles also have double-figure scorers in Dani Craig (12.3 ppg) and Delaney Schoenenberger (10.0 ppg). The two combine for 10 rebounds pe rgame, and Craig leads the team with 36 3-pointers.
The Pointers (5-10, 1-3) have lost two games in a row and are led by Amber Baehman's 13.2 scoring average, but she has missed Point's last two games. Carly Cerrato averages 9.9 ppg, but Bailey Collins (9.7 ppg) has picked up the scoring lately with 55 points in the last three games.
