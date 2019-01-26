After UW-La Crosse women’s basketball guard Emma Gamoke hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key and then Becky Raeder of visiting Whitewater missed a free throw with 10 seconds left, it left the door open for the Eagles to complete an improbable comeback after the majority of the game hadn’t gone their way.
But the final La Crosse possession didn’t produce a good look, and the rushed, deep 3-point try from senior Dani Craig wasn’t close, which resulted in UW-L’s second consecutive home WIAC loss. The 55-53 defeat in front of 180 people at Mitchell Hall marked the No. 22 Eagles second-lowest scoring output this season and dropped them to 16-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
UW-L is now tied for second place in the conference.
La Crosse having a chance to win or send the game to overtime was a surprise given how it struggled to get clean looks throughout the afternoon. But they chipped away at the Whitewater lead that reached 12 at its most in the third quarter. It was a lineup of less-used players, such as freshman and Aquinas High School graduate Jessa Peterson and junior Zeporah Jackoyo, that helped start the run. Jackoyo had a team-best three assists in 10 minutes off the bench, and Peterson played solid defense and securely brought the ball up against Whtiewater’s pressure.
Junior Dani Criag made back-to-back baskets in the lane that each got Whitewater's lead down to three in the fourth quarter, and finished with nine points.
Junior Delaney Schoenenberger scored a game-high 15 for La Crosse, while Gamoke — an Onalaska grad — finished with 10. UW-L shot 22 of 62 from the floor, and just 4 of 18 from the 3-point line.
Whitewater’s Emily Schumacher had 14 points, and Olivia Freckmann had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Eagles shooting troubles in the first half resulted in a six-minute stretch between the first quarter and the middle of the second in which La Crosse didn’t score. It only fell behind 10 despite the scoring drought, and then got right back into the game with a 6-0 run highlighted by freshman and Holmen grad Kendra Leis’ offensive rebound and layup in traffic.
But Whitewater was able to extend its lead to eight at halftime. UW-L shot 10 of 33 from the field and 1 of 10 from the 3-point line in the first half.
