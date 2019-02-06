Delaney Schoenenberger got the ball after it was tipped, drove straight down the key and put in a layup on the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team’s first possession Wednesday against River Falls, and sparked what became a decisive run.
The No. 25 Eagles scored the first 14 points of the game, and a victory was hardly in doubt after they led by as much as 17 in the first half and 19 in the second en route to a 70-51 win over the Falcons in front of 150 people at Mitchell Hall.
The top three teams in the WIAC — Oshkosh, La Crosse and Whitewater — all won Wednesday, so the Titans (19-3, 9-2) maintained their one-game lead in the conference over the Eagles (19-3, 8-3) and the Warhawks (15-7, 8-3).
La Crosse’s offense found success in most everything it did in the first half, but was particularly good getting inside River Falls’ defense and getting to the rim. UW-L scored 20 points in the first half, and 32 in the game. Coach Karen Middleton said the team’s shooting performance against Platteville on Saturday (a WIAC-record 17 3-pointers) led her to believe the Falcons (7-15, 1-0) would come out in man-to-man, and she let her team attack it.
“The last time we played them, we had a slow start, (and) it was tied at half. So we knew coming in we wanted to be aggressive right off the bat,” said junior Dani Craig, the team’s leading scorer. “We wanted to get up on them, unlike the last time.”
Craig tallied a game-high 15 points, and used a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line often to take advantage of off-balance defenders. UW-L freshman and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke had the last seven points in the 14-0 run to start the game, and finished with 10.
“I thought we aggressively attacked the gaps, moved the ball well, and moved for each other well,” Middleton said.
Of the 13 players who entered the game for UW-L, 11 scored, and 10 scored four or more points. Freshmen Carly Coulthart (eight points, five rebounds) and Lexie Higgins (six points, nine rebounds) handled things in the front court, and Schoenenberger (eight points, five boards, three assists) was solid as well.
Middleton has often spoke of the depth her team has, and La Crosse showed it against a struggling Falcons team that shot 30.2 percent from the field.
“I think it’s awesome the depth we have. Even if someone were to get injured from the starting lineup, I think we have a lot of people who can step up and do big things,” Craig said.
One such player of late has been freshman and Aquinas graduate Jessa Peterson. After a collegiate career-high 15 points at Platteville, Peterson added four points and two steals to Wednesday’s effort.
Middleton said Saturday that Peterson’s been growing into her role and earning more minutes due to her efficiency running the offense and effort defensively.
“I’m a lot more comfortable out there,” Peterson said. “My teammates have been great helping me get through it. Just saying, ‘Jess, I believe in you,’ and working me hard in practice.”
La Crosse turned 14 offensive rebounds in 14 second-chance points, and the bench scored 23 points, led by six from guard Zeporah Jackoyo. The large lead it built allowed Middleton to give her bench more minutes and keep the team fresh for the home stretch of the WIAC season.
“Every game is so critical. So when you get a few minutes here and there that you can spread out and get more people in and share them, that’s huge for us,” Middleton said. “Everyone came in and did a good job and contributed.”
