College basketball: UW-La Crosse women win seventh straight game

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team had little trouble running its season-opening winning streak to seven games during an 87-35 victory over UW-Superior in the first game of the Gundersen Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic on Friday.

Fifteen Eagles scored, and the Yellowjackets shot just 29.3% from the floor at Mitchell Hall. UW-L is 7-0 for the first time since an 11-0 start to the 2018-19 season.

The Eagles outscored the Yellowjackets (2-3) in every quarter and by a 43-17 margin in the first half. Gabby Ritchie scored a team-high 12 points for UW-L, which also received a 3-pointer and nine points from Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner.

The Eagles play MSOE at 3 p.m. Saturday during the final game of the Thanksgiving Classic. MSOE lost to UW-Platteville 72-43 in Friday's second game.