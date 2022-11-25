 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College basketball: UW-La Crosse women win seventh straight game

  • 0

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team had little trouble running its season-opening winning streak to seven games during an 87-35 victory over UW-Superior in the first game of the Gundersen Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic on Friday.

Fifteen Eagles scored, and the Yellowjackets shot just 29.3% from the floor at Mitchell Hall. UW-L is 7-0 for the first time since an 11-0 start to the 2018-19 season.

The Eagles outscored the Yellowjackets (2-3) in every quarter and by a 43-17 margin in the first half. Gabby Ritchie scored a team-high 12 points for UW-L, which also received a 3-pointer and nine points from Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner.

The Eagles play MSOE at 3 p.m. Saturday during the final game of the Thanksgiving Classic. MSOE lost to UW-Platteville 72-43 in Friday's second game.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News