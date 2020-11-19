College basketball: Viterbo men top Clarke

The Viterbo University men's basketball team won its second game in a row by holding on to beat visiting Clarke 70-67 at Beggs Gymnasium on Thursday.

The V-Hawks (2-2) scored five of the last seven points after Keith Johnson's 3-pointer for Clarke tied the game at 65 with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining.

Brady Polk hit a 3-pointer 16 seconds after Johnson's, and Lowden Rockweiler made two free throws with 13 seconds left after a Jordan Lake layup had cut Viterbo's lead to one with 19 seconds on the clock.

Five V-Hawks scored in double figures. Rockweiler, Jack Monis and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson led the way with 11, while Polk and Jesse Kutz added 10 apiece. Kutz and Polk led the team with five rebounds and four assists each.

Fredrickson and Polk made three 3-pointers for Viterbo, which scored just 23 points in the second half. The V-Hawks shot 28.1 percent from the floor in the second half after making 59.3 percent of their shots in the first half.

