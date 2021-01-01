College basketball: Viterbo men, women ready to return to play after COVID-19 pause

When the Viterbo men’s basketball team prepares to embark on its North Star Athletic Association schedule, coach Wayne Wagner frequently likens the upcoming conference slate to starting a new season.
That idea will likely never seem more appropriate than it does this year.
The V-Hawks’ men’s and women’s teams open NSAA play Saturday at Bellevue University (Neb.), the teams’ first action since Viterbo paused athletics on Nov. 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hadn’t been together for 36 days until this week, and we won’t have had a game, what was it? (Forty-two) days?” Wagner said. “... It’s certainly like starting a new season.”
Wagner and his team returned to the gym Monday, and the 22nd-year head coach has been pleased with the energy in practice after the extended layoff. Although Wagner opted not to hold any organized team activities while the V-Hawks were paused, he said many players found ways to work out and get up shots individually.
That should ease the team’s restart as it looks to pick up where it left off back in November.
Viterbo lost its first two games of the season but won its next three before the pause. The V-Hawks averaged 79.3 points per game over those victories while shooting 47 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from 3-point range.
“The bigger thing is, are we able to get it put back together?” Wagner said. “Because I thought we were showing some really good chemistry.”
Playing with confidence, Wagner believes, will be key in that, particularly against teams that haven’t had to pause and are in midseason form. But just as Viterbo’s veteran group — from senior guards Noah Fredrickson and Lowden Rockweiler to junior guard Brady Polk and junior forward Robert Cunitz — helped the team find its footing after a short offseason, Wagner thinks it could be pivotal as play begins again.
“Hopefully, what we can play off of is maybe fresh legs and hopefully a group that can get the chemistry back quicker because they have been around each other and had a lot of experience from the past year,” Wagner said.
If that same line of thinking were applied to the women’s team, third-year coach Lionel Jones and Co. could be in for a bumpy restart. The V-Hawks have key upperclassmen in senior guard Ambree Schlosser and junior forward Kacie Gross, but they also turned to multiple freshmen and sophomores in the early going.
Jones, however, sees his team’s youth as a potential strength in an uncertain season.
“I think it’s kind of refreshing, because the thing about veteran teams is they are so into routine,” Jones said. “... When you’ve got a young team, they really don’t know what things are supposed to be like. I think the great thing about our team is that we only really got two games in before the break, and now this is our first real travel experience.
“... I kind of like that. They don’t know that technically they’ve got a lot against them on Saturday. I think they’re going to go out and compete.”
Many of the hurdles facing the women’s team are the same as the men’s, but Jones and his team met via Zoom during the pause — though Jones is quick to note that nothing can replace actually being on the court. Still, like Wagner, Jones has been encouraged by practices held this week.
“The skill level in practice has been probably more than I expected,” said Jones, whose team was 1-1 before the break. “I was just talking to my coaches, I think our shooting has been way better than I thought.”
But both the men and women will face a stiff test in their first game back. Both of Bellevue’s teams were picked by the conference’s coaches to win the league title and boast some of the conference’s top players.
The men’s team, which has played throughout the pandemic, is led by last season’s conference player of the year in senior guard Jemeil King, who is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists per game.
When paired with senior forward Lewis Hayes (12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), the Bruins (8-9, 1-1 NSAA) have a potent one-two punch.
“They just have personnel that when they want to turn it up, they can turn it up,” Wagner said. “So you’ve got to make sure you’re right from the start.”
The V-Hawks have no shortage of weapons of their own. Five players average at least 10 points per game, led by Polk (15 ppg) and sophomore forward Jack Monis (15 ppg). Fredrickson, an Onalaska graduate, has also returned from a foot injury and is averaging 12 ppg while playing just 13 minutes per game over two games.
On the women’s side, Viterbo upset Bellevue in their most recent meeting — an 83-80 overtime win in the NSAA tournament semifinals — but the Bruins (3-4, 0-1) returned the bulk of their production from last season.
Senior forward Elexis Martinez (15 ppg) and junior guard Faith Ross (12.1 ppg) both average double-digit points for Bellevue, which hasn’t played since Dec. 7.
“If I had to pick a team in our conference that’s similar to us, they would probably be that team,” Jones said. “They’re not overly huge inside, but they have a lot of skill on the perimeter, they can press the ball pretty well and they like to get out and run and play.”
The V-Hawks were balanced before the break, with Schlosser (11 ppg), sophomore guard and Tomah grad Madison Lindauer (11 ppg), freshman forward and Arcadia grad Ellie Hoesley (10.5 ppg) and freshman guard Emma Wagner (10.5 ppg) all averaging double figures.