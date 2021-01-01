College basketball: Viterbo men, women ready to return to play after COVID-19 pause

“The bigger thing is, are we able to get it put back together?” Wagner said. “Because I thought we were showing some really good chemistry.”

Playing with confidence, Wagner believes, will be key in that, particularly against teams that haven’t had to pause and are in midseason form. But just as Viterbo’s veteran group — from senior guards Noah Fredrickson and Lowden Rockweiler to junior guard Brady Polk and junior forward Robert Cunitz — helped the team find its footing after a short offseason, Wagner thinks it could be pivotal as play begins again.

“Hopefully, what we can play off of is maybe fresh legs and hopefully a group that can get the chemistry back quicker because they have been around each other and had a lot of experience from the past year,” Wagner said.

If that same line of thinking were applied to the women’s team, third-year coach Lionel Jones and Co. could be in for a bumpy restart. The V-Hawks have key upperclassmen in senior guard Ambree Schlosser and junior forward Kacie Gross, but they also turned to multiple freshmen and sophomores in the early going.

Jones, however, sees his team’s youth as a potential strength in an uncertain season.

