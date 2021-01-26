College basketball: Viterbo men, women sweep Waldorf

The Viterbo University men's basketball team outscored Waldorf in each half on the way to a 62-46 NSAA victory at Beggs Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The V-Hawks built an 18-point lead by halftime, and Waldorf could only get as close as 13 points the rest of the way. Viterbo (7-6, 4-4) has won two game sin a row and three of its past four.
Robert Cunitz made five 3-pointers in 10 attempts and scored 19 points to lead the V-Hawks, who hit 11 3s in 26 attempts (42.3 percent). Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson added 13 points and Brady Polk 11 for Viterbo.
Waldorf was held to one 3-pointer on 14 attempts and to 33.9-percent shooting. It was held to eight first-half field goals by the V-Hawks, who took a 37-19 lead.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 60, Waldorf 52
The V-Hawks (5-5, 4-4) used a good start to overcome a tough third quarter in a victory at Beggs Gymnasium.
Tomah graduate Madison Lindauer scored 14 points, and Onalaska Luther grad Kaitlyn Kennedy added nine for Viterbo, which led 15-8 after one quarter and 35-16 at halftime before Waldorf came back.
Waldorf shot 50 percent from the floor in the third and held the V-Hawks to two field goals as it cut its deficit to 44-38. Sandra Christian later hit a 3-pointer to get Waldorf within 51-49 with 2:51 left, and Nichole Oberthein's 3 trimmed the V-Hawks' advantage to 53-52 with 1:34 to go.
Kennedy scored four points and had a rebound in the final 47 seconds to help Viterbo hold on. Lindauer hit two free throws and grabbed two rebounds in that same span.