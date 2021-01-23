College basketball: Viterbo men, women swept by Bellevue

The Viterbo University women's basketball team couldn't overcome a tough third quarter on Friday.

Bellevue out scored the V-Hawks by 11 points in the third on its way to a 72-63 victory at Beggs Gymnasium. Nine players scored for Viterbo (4-4, 3-3 NSAA), but Kacie Gross led the way with 10 points.

Ambree Schlosser added nine points and tied Melrose-Mindoro grad Calette Lockington with six rebounds. Lockington also scored six points. Central grad Sophie Leinfelder scored nine points and made two 3-pointers.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Bellevue 76, Viterbo 56

The V-Hawks were outscored by 17 points after halftime and lost for the third time in the past four games.

Jack Monis scored 16 points and had six rebounds for Viterbo (5-6, 2-4), which gave up a 10-point runmidway through the second half after Robert Cunitz made a free throw to cut Bellevue's lead to 45-43 with 14:05 left.

Brady Polk scored seven points, and Cunitz and Onalaska grad Noah Fredrickson added six each for the V-Hawks.

