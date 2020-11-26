College basketball: Viterbo women taking big strides

The month of February was a very important one for the Viterbo University women’s basketball program.
The V-Hawks were sitting at 7-14 entering the stretch run of the schedule, but a six-game winning streak that ended with a four-point loss in the North Star Athletic Association conference tournament game helped vault Viterbo into the offseason, where a heralded recruiting class will aim to keep continuing that success.
Third-year V-Hawks coach Lionel Jones wants to use last season’s finish as a springboard into this year’s campaign once the V-Hawks get through a pause in activities through Dec. 27.
“The goal is to piggyback off of our season last year,” said Jones, who guided Viterbo to a 13-15 finish after a 9-19 performance in his first season.
“We took a big step last year, making it to the conference championship game, and we have a great recruiting class to build off of that.”
The V-Hawks (1-1) have two games under their belt on this year’s schedule, and while Jones said there is still plenty to work on, he’s been pleased with the way the younger Viterbo players have adapted quickly to the college game.
“They’re young in terms of age and class, but they’ve played a lot of basketball,” said Jones. “They’re ready to come in and compete, and I’m really surprised at the maturity of some of the players. As a coach, you think maybe they’ll take baby steps, but they’ve taken the bull by the horns and gone out and competed.”
The V-Hawks graduated two starters from last season’s team in Alyssa Nilssen and Madison Doerr. Nilssen was a four-year starter and an All-NSAA performer, while Doerr had been a three-year starter for Viterbo.
“When you have a senior group like you had last year, you’re always going to miss those kind of kids,” said Jones. “They’re hard to replace on and off the court.”
This year’s roster features eight freshmen, including Arcadia grad Ellie Hoesley and Calette Lockington from Melrose-Mindoro, both of whom are coming off successful high school careers that ended in the WIAA state tournament.
Those two, plus talented incomers like Grace Manke from Bangor and Emma Wagner from Reedsville, Wisconsin, give Jones a lot of confidence that the V-Hawks will be able to continue last season’s strong finish.
With sophomores like Tomah graduate Madison Lindauer and Luther’s Kaitlyn Kennedy taking on even bigger roles, and upperclassmen like junior Kacie Gross and senior Ambree Schlosser leading the way, Viterbo hopes to have a wide array of options on any given night.
“I’m hoping we will be a deep team. We’re really putting a lot of expectations on our freshman,” Jones said. “If we’re playing 11 or 12 deep, that means we’re really doing something right.”
Jones said that he wants the V-Hawks to play with pace on offense and pressure on defense, noting that last year’s team topped the 80-point mark eight times, including 90 points on four occasions.
That tempo and that balance is something that Jones believes will be a marker for success for Viterbo.
“I don’t think you’re going to see one girl or one superstar that leads us in scoring, and that makes us a really difficult team to scout,” said Jones. “That balance is something that is a priority for us. Sharing the ball is a priority for us.”
Having so many student-athletes from the Coulee Region is also important for the success of the Viterbo program.
“It’s a big priority for me. There’s good basketball here,” Jones said. “These teams are very good traditionally and have a lot of talent on them, and so we want to keep some of that hometown talent at home.”
“That helps make the program better and create interest in the community. Basketball is something that the community is pretty passionate about, and we can help make Viterbo basketball a popular brand here.”
