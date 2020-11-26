College basketball: Viterbo women taking big strides

The month of February was a very important one for the Viterbo University women’s basketball program.

The V-Hawks were sitting at 7-14 entering the stretch run of the schedule, but a six-game winning streak that ended with a four-point loss in the North Star Athletic Association conference tournament game helped vault Viterbo into the offseason, where a heralded recruiting class will aim to keep continuing that success.

Third-year V-Hawks coach Lionel Jones wants to use last season’s finish as a springboard into this year’s campaign once the V-Hawks get through a pause in activities through Dec. 27.

“The goal is to piggyback off of our season last year,” said Jones, who guided Viterbo to a 13-15 finish after a 9-19 performance in his first season.

“We took a big step last year, making it to the conference championship game, and we have a great recruiting class to build off of that.”

The V-Hawks (1-1) have two games under their belt on this year’s schedule, and while Jones said there is still plenty to work on, he’s been pleased with the way the younger Viterbo players have adapted quickly to the college game.