College basketball: Viterbo's Jack Monis earns All-American honorable mention

Monis, who is one of 42 players in the country to earn the honor, led the V-Hawks in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 rebounds per game) this past season. He was previously named to the All-NSAA First Team.

"We are thrilled to see Jack recognized as an All-American," Viterbo coach Wayne Wagner said in a release. "He has put in so much work on and off the floor during his short time with us. It is exciting to see that all of that hard work translated into recognizable production leading to this honor. But I truly believe that the success that our team had in this difficult year is what brought Jack's contributions to the team to light."