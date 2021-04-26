 Skip to main content
College basketball: WBCA names UW-La Crosse's Wyatt Cook Division III state player of the year
College basketball: WBCA names UW-La Crosse's Wyatt Cook Division III state player of the year

UW-L's Wyatt Cook

UW-La Crosse's Wyatt Cook beats Platteville's Justin Stovall to the basket and finishes with a reverse layup in the second half of Friday's WIAC conference title game.

 NATE BEIER For the Tribune

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association named UW-La Crosse's Wyatt Cook the state's Division III public school player of the year, the organization announced Monday.

The senior forward was previously selected to the All-WIAC first team and tabbed the WIAC player of the year, as voted by the conference’s coaches.

Cook led UW-L in rebounding (5.9 boards per game) and finished second in scoring (16.3 ppg) behind Ethan Anderson (16.5 ppg).

Cook, who shot 54% from the floor and 52% from beyond the arc, finished in the top 15 in nine categories in the WIAC, including third in 3-pointers made per game (2.4) and fourth in 3-point percentage.

