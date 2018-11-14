PITTSBURGH — Westby High School graduate Chelsea Olson continued a strong start to her season at Division I Youngstown State by scoring a season-high 14 points in a 64-55 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Olson also had eight rebounds and six assists as the Penguins improved to 3-0. Olson is averaging 12 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while averaging a team-high 36.3 minutes for Youngstown State.
Olson, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, started the season with a 13-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over Robert Morris and followed that up with nine points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Loyola of Chicago.
The Penguins host Carlow University on Friday.
