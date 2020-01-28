College basketball: Westby graduate Chelsea Olson having another solid season for Youngstown State

Westby High School graduate Chelsea Olson is turning in another strong season at Youngstown State. After averaging 10 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season, the junior guard is averaging 11.1 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds this season.

Earlier this season, Olson became just the third player in program history to have 750 career points, 500 career rebounds and 250 career assists.

On Jan. 20, Olson was named the Horizon League Player of the Week for her performances the week before. During that stretch, she averaged 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. It was the second time in her career that Olson received the honor and the first time this season.

This season, Olson is shooting 38 percent from the floor, 32 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free-throw line. She has totaled 55 assists, good for 2.8 assists per game, against 41 turnovers. Olson also has 21 blocks and 19 steals.

Olson has scored in every game this season, including a season-high 18 points in a win against Wagner. The Penguins are 9-3 this season when Olson finishes in double figures.

