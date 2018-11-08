Westby High School graduate Chelsea Olson was a big contributor as the Youngstown State women's basketball team started its season with a 69-59 overtime victory over Robert Morris on Tuesday.
Olson, a sophomore, started and played 41 minutes. During that time, she had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to go with one steal and one blocked shot.
Olson had three defensive rebounds and made two free throws in overtime as the Penguins pulled away for the victory. She had 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half to help Youngstown State to a 28-26 halftime lead.
Olson started 21 games for the Penguins as a freshman and posted averages of 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.