Former Westby High School standout Chelsea Olson is shooting the ball as well as she normally does, but that hasn't stopped her from a enjoying a solid start to her junior season at Youngstown State.
The Penguins have one won one of their first three games, but Olson began the season with a triple double and is averaging 8.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
Olson had 13 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Youngstown State started off with an 87-59 win over Canisius. Foul trouble limited her to five points, six rebounds and three assists in the next game, and she came back with seven points and 11 rebounds in a 58-43 loss to Robert Morris on Wednesday.
Olson has started all three games and has made 9 of 25 shot attempts. She leads the team in rebounds (27) and assists (15) and has made 4 of 13 attempts from the 3-point line.
