College basketball: Western Technical College women win NJCCA Division III championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Western Technical College women's basketball team put together three victories in two days and won the NJCAA Division III national championship on Friday night.
The Cavaliers (24-6) used a strong second half to erase a first-half deficit and beat Northalnd 69-60 in the championship game at Rock Valley College.
Western won its eighth straight game and received a game-high 15 points from Lindsey Murphey, who made three 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists.
Holmen High School graduate Caitlin Young scored 14 points and was 4-for-7 from the 3-point line for the sixth-seeded Cavaliers, who trailed 26-27 at halftime before outscoring fourth-ranked Northland 23-7 in the third quarter.
Macy Mau had nine points and nine rebounds for Western, while Bangor graduate Jaclynn Freit added eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Northland shot just 3-for-18 from the 3-point line and were led by a 12-point, 12-rebounds performance from Carly Mekash. Macy Skyberg scored a team-high 14.
Western beat second-seeded Rock Valley 83-74 in the semifinal, which was also played on Friday. The Cavaliers outscored Rock Valley in each of the first three quarters and held on through the fourth.
Young led Western in that game with 23 points and made 7 of 10 attempts form the 3-point line. The Cavaliers were 12-for-23 from the 3-point line, and Cochrane-Fountain City graduate Lexi Schmidtknecht added 22 points and went 12-for-13 on free throws.
Murphey, Mau and Freit scored nine points for Western in the semifinal.
The Cavaliers started the tournament with a 77-67 win over third-seeded Hostos on Thursday. Young, Makenna Gabel and Freit each scored 15 points in that game.
Freit was 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, and Young made three 3-pointers to go with six rebounds.