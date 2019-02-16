Western Technical College women’s basketball coach Chad Dull knew something had to change.
He made a strategic move, deciding to have the Cavaliers (16-5, 10-0 MCAC) transition to a man-to-man defense instead of adjusting to their opponent on a game-by-game basis.
The move has paid dividends, as the Cavaliers are riding a 10-game winning streak, and have clinched a spot in the MCAC playoffs that will begin after Western closes the regular season on Feb. 23.
Dull’s decision to defend differently wasn’t made this season, however.
It was made at the end of last season after the Cavaliers had a 1-13 start that led to a disappointing campaign.
“We went and stopped trying to do more than one thing and stuck with man-to-man,” Dull said. “That’s all we do. We’re really committed to it.”
Dull compares the defense to an old-school, Dick Bennett-style defense that is aggressive in the passing lanes, and is heavy into help-side defense once an opponent finds their way into the paint.
During their winning streak, the Cavaliers haven’t allowed more than 65 points and the lowest point total they’ve held an opponent to was 31, which happened in the Nov. 1 season opener against UW-Richland Center.
“We’re literally playing for the top of the conference (Saturday),” said Kerrigan Lyga, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer. “That’s crazy. I did not think this was possible. We made playoffs, and I’m just so unbelievably proud of our team.”
Opposing coaches have noticed the Cavaliers and their defense, too.
Minnesota West coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikk was quoted in the Worthington Globe last week by saying Western’s defense caused the Lady Jays “to panic.”
When Dull read that quote and recited it before Friday’s practice, he couldn’t help but grin.
“If we’re doing what we’re doing correctly, you can’t run your set plays against us,” Dull said. “If you’re going to play Western, and you want to run a set play, we’re going to try to disrupt that.”
Dull realized that he also had to make a change offensively, and that also happened last season.
Dull had a plan to employ the Grinnell College men’s basketball “system” early in the season, because he plays every member of the team and plays a fast, motion style of offense. Grinnell, a Division III college, is known for its high-octane offense that uses a barrage of 3-point shots to rack up big-point totals.
However, not every team can be as fortunate as Grinnell College, which is averaging 119 points per game.
Even though this year’s Western team is more versatile offensively, Dull decided not to force the issue.
That’s not to say the Cavaliers are struggling offensively. Lyga, a Cochrane-Fountain City High School graduate, averages 13.5 points per game, and Holmen’s Caitlin Young, who has started just one game, scores at a 9.9 points-per-game clip.
Young enjoys coming off the bench, and doesn’t feel as much pressure to score like she did while at Holmen.
“It’s been a cool experience having 13 players play,” Young said. “We don’t even have one of the top 10 scorers in the conference. That shows how well-rounded of a team we are. It helps knowing if you do have a bad day, others will step up.”
Young scored 26 points in the Cavaliers’ Feb. 2 win against Ridgewater, then added 21 points against Ridgewater on Jan. 9.
Dull knows with a successful season can perhaps come with better recruits. He’s already landed Central’s Madison Trussoni, and hopes to land more current seniors from the MVC.
“Most of these kids come from winning programs, and I think that matters,” Dull said. “We want to be in all those conversations. I tease the Viterbo coaches that we should show up in the same gyms. If we’re competing, we’re fighting to the top of our punching weight.”
