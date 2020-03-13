College basketball: Western women win NJCCA Division III championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Western Technical College women's basketball team put together three victories in two days and won the NJCAA Division III national championship on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (24-6) used a strong second half to erase a first-half deficit and beat Northalnd 69-60 in the championship game at Rock Valley College.

Western won its eighth straight game and received a game-high 15 points from Lindsey Murphey, who made three 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Holmen High School graduate Caitlin Young scored 14 points and was 4-for-7 from the 3-point line for the sixth-seeded Cavaliers, who trailed 26-27 at halftime before outscoring fourth-ranked Northland 23-7 in the third quarter.

Macy Mau had nine points and nine rebounds for Western, while Bangor graduate Jaclynn Freit added eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northland shot just 3-for-18 from the 3-point line and were led by a 12-point, 12-rebounds performance from Carly Mekash. Macy Skyberg scored a team-high 14.

Western beat second-seeded Rock Valley 83-74 in the semifinal, which was also played on Friday. The Cavaliers outscored Rock Valley in each of the first three quarters and held on through the fourth.