COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

College cross country: Ethan Gregg wins Roy Griak for UW-La Crosse men

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Junior Ethan Gregg saved a special run for the right day by crossing the finish line first among runners in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday.

Gregg's victory allowed UW-La Crosse to place second in a field of 29 teams at Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul, Minn.

Gregg's time of 25 minutes, 1.4 seconds on the 8,000-meter course was 10 seconds better then runner-up Clayton Sayen of Michigan Tech (25:11.1) and 12 seconds faster than third-place Drew Kolodge of Michigan Tech (25:13.3).

The Eagles finished with a team score of 77, which was only beaten by Michigan Tech's 62, and had that scores strengthened by fourth-place junior Isaac Wegner (25:14.9).

Gregg, an Aquinas High School graduate, and Wegner were also joined by scoring runs from sophomore Corey Fairchild (20th, 26:05.6), sophomore Elias Ritzke (24th, 26:12.9) and freshman Adam Loenser (30th, 26:18.6).

The UW-La Crosse women placed third in the Maroon Division with a score of 114 that only trailed champion Minnesota Duluth (65) and Winona State (88).

Junior Maddie Hannan placed 15th (23:05.6) on the 6,000-meter course to lead the Eagles, and she was followed closely by junior teammate Maddy Vantassel (18th, 23:16.4) and sophomore teammate Katelyn Chadwick (20th, 23:17.8).

Sophomore Jenna Lovejoy (28th, 23:35) and Julia Anderson (33rd, 23:44.8) also had scoring runs for UW-La Crosse.

