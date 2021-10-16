College cross country: UW-La Crosse sweeps Jim Drews/Tori Neubauer

WEST SALEM — The UW-La Crosse men's and women's cross country teams pulled off a championship sweep of the Jim Drews/Tori Neubauer Invitational at Maple Grove venues on Friday.

The Eagles won the 23-team men's event with a score of 60, and the women turned in a dominant 19-point performance to beat 19 other teams in their field.

La Crosse had the top three and four of the top five female runners. The men had three of the top 11 to score low enough to beat Iowa Central Community College (67), which had the two fastest finishers.

Senior Emma Malooly won the women's 6-kilometer race in a time of 22 minutes, 7.16 seconds. She beat second-place sophomore Maddie Hannan (22:13.18) and third-place freshman Jenna Lovejoy (22:14.07) — both teammates — to the finish. Senior teammate Rachel Jeffers was fifth (22:16.65) and freshman Madelynn McIntyre eighth (22:25.77) for the Eagles.

UW-Eau Claire (63) was second, Central College (114) third, Gustavus Adolphus 137) fourth and Iowa Central Community College (211) fifth in the women's race.

La Crosse's top male finisher in the 8-kilometer race was Ethan Gregg, who was third in 24:47.93. He finished behind Iowa Central's Aspel Kiprob (24:16.45) and Kelvin Bungei (24:18.31).

The eagles also had scoring runners in sophomore Isaac Wegner (eighth, 25:03.59), junior Ethan Thompson (11th, 25:12.43), sophomore Chad Franz (18th, 25:26.28) and sophomore Parker Huhn (22nd, 25:32).

The Eagles were followed by Iowa Central (67), UW-Eau Claire (89), Simpson (113) and Gustavus Adolphus (131).

