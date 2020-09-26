College cross country: Viterbo women second at St. Ambrose

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Viterbo University women's cross country team had three of the top 10 finishers and came away from the St. Ambrose Invitational with a second-place finish on Saturday.
The V-Hawks had a team score of 48 and were a solid second between winner St. Ambrose (19) and third-place Clarke (75).
Viterbo was led by sophomore Madelyn Adam, who was seventh with a time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds. Teammate Lauren Herzog, a junior, was eighth (21:10).
Freshmen Ellie Nygren (21:23) and Ellie Vanessa Thomas (21:25) were 10th and 11th and followed by sophomore Sophie Leinfelder (21:42) in 12th.
Viterbo's men placed fifth out of six teams with a score of 92. St. Ambrose won with a 32.
Senior Isaiah Sample was second overall (27:36) for the V-Hawks, who also had a 15th-place finish from freshman Ben Fleuchaus (30:15) and 16th-place finish from sophomore Ian Schickel (30:24).
