College cross country: Viterbo women win first NSAA title
CROSS COUNTRY

MADISON, S.D. -- The Viterbo University women's cross country team won its first NSAA championship by ending a five-year title run by Dickinson State (N.D.) on Friday.

The V-Hawks were led by sophomore Madelyn Adam, who was individual runner-up with a time of 20 minutes, 17.84 seconds, and finished with a score of 41. Dickinson State (47) was second.

Freshman Vanessa Thomas was sixth (20:54.04), and Viterbo rounded out its scoring with runs by freshman Ellie Nygren (10th, 21:18.04), sophomore Sophie Leinfelder (11th, 21:22.19) and sophomore Brenna McDonough (12th, 21:26.48).

The team has qualified to represented the conference at the NAIA national meet in April.

Viertbo's men placed third with a score of 88. Dakota State won with a 24 and was followed by Dickinson State (55).

The V-Hawks were led by senior Isaiah Sample, who was third (28:24.24) and junior Drake Ingold, who was fourth (28:24.58).

