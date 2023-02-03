Kobe King had a pretty good idea that he landed in a good spot when joining the Valparaiso University men’s basketball team prior to last season.

The Central High School graduate spent three seasons at the University of Wisconsin but felt that a change of scenery was necessary.

He hit the ground running the with the Crusaders and scored 19 points in 23 minutes the first time he played. King is still flourishing with Valparaiso and is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Crusaders (10-14), who have a 4-9 record in the Missouri Valley Conference.

King, a 6-foot-4 guard who helped Central win a WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2017 before The Associated Press named him the state’s player of the year, has played in 47 games — starting 46 of them — and played an important role for the Crusaders since his arrival.

King is averaging nearly 35 minutes per game this season and ranks second on the team in scoring and third in rebounding. He is third in the team in steals (19), fourth in assists (37) and is shooting 42.5% form the floor (151 of 355) and 77.6% on free throws (83 of 107).

He has scored in double figures every game this season and had a season-high 26 in an 81-65 win over Western Michigan in the second game. King also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-66 loss to Northern Iowa on Jan. 25.

The Crusaders host Drake (18-6, 9-4), which is tied for first place in the MVC, on Saturday. King scored 14 points when Drake handed Valparaiso a 68-63 loss earlier this season.

THOMPSON PART OF WINNING TEAM: Central graduate Terrance Thompson has a solid spot as a reserve for a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville team that is 14-9 overall and 5-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Thompson, a 6-8 sophomore forward, has played in 20 games — all off the bench — and averaged 14.8 minutes per game for the Cougars. He is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Thompson is shooting 61.7% (37 of 60) from the floor and 85.2% (23 of 27) on free throws. He also has 14 assists, nine steals and ranks third on the team with 17 blocked shots.

DAVIS IN NEW ROLE: The Badgers finally put a losing streak behind them with a 65-60 victory over Ohio State on Thursday.

Central graduate Jordan Davis played just six minutes in that victory after spending most of the season as a starter. He missed the one shot he attempted and had a steal during his time on the court.

Davis has started 18 games and played in all 21 for Wisconsin (13-8, 5-6). He is averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 39% (46 of 118) from the floor, 30.6% (22 of 72) on 3-pointers and 58.3% (7 of 12) on free throws.

He ranks sixth on the team in scoring and third in rebounding.

KING AWAITS CHANCE: The Iowa State Cyclones are 15-6 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12 after an overtime loss to Texas Tech on Jan. 30.

Caledonia graduate Eli King is a freshman on the roster, but he hasn’t yet received much of a chance to contribute.

King has played in six games and averages 3.4 minutes per game. He has scored nine points and made 1 of 3 attempts from the 3-point line. King also has three rebounds, two assists and has made all four of his attempts from the free-throw line.