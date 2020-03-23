College football: Bryan Whitehead named defensive coordinator at UW-La Crosse

Whitehead, who played at UW-Platteville, helped Wofford win Southern Conference championships in each of the last two years. The Terriers qualified for the NCAA’s FCS playoffs in each of the past four seasons and ranked 20th nationally by allowing 335.3 total yards per game.

"I am so excited to work with Bryan once again, and the UW-L football program is excited to welcome him and his wife, Ilse," UW-L head coach Matt Janus said in the release. "I know the kind of person that Bryan is, and he is going to build some tremendously strong and meaningful relationships within our football program and university. As a coach, he brings a wealth of experience most recently at Wofford, where he has been a part of multiple conference championships and FCS playoff games. He will bring a winning approach that will be vital for this program to take the next step."