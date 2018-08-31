Caledonia High School graduate Zeke Ott recorded a sack in his first game as a redshirt freshman for the North Dakota football team on Thursday.
The Fighting Hawks opened their season with a 35-7 win over Mississippi Valley State, and Ott made two tackles -- one of them a sack -- and rushed a pass in the victory.
Ott was credited with an assisted tackle in the second quarter and a hurry of a Chris Fowler pass later in the second.
He sacked Fowler for a 9-yard loss on third down to for Mississippi Valley State to punt on its final possession of the game.
SAMPLE CATCHES TWO: Onalaska graduate Jalen Sample caught two passes for 27 yards as Minnesota State-Mankato opened its season with a 49-13 win over Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday.
Sample, a redshirt freshman, was targeted five times and caught a 10-yard pass in the second quarter and a 17-yard pass in the fourth. Both were good for first downs.
JOHNSON-MARTIN STOPS MINOT: The Minnesota-Duluth football team beat Minot State 49-3 in its opener on Thursday.
Central graduate Mitchell Johnson-Martin, a senior, was in on three tackles for the Bulldogs. He made one stop in the first quarter, another in the third and another in the fourth.
