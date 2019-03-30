Isaac Fruechte has held a mentality of putting himself around the right people throughout his career in football.
Whether that meant choosing colleges or NFL rosters to try to make as a standout wide receiver, or more recently what colleges to coach at, Fruechte wanted to ensure good, smart people were in place that would help him grow in both of those roles.
It’s why he joined the UW-La Crosse staff last season, and why earlier this month he accepted an offer to become the wide receivers coach at the University of Northern Iowa. Fruechte — a 28-year-old Caledonia High School graduate — said UNI coach Mark Farley called Eagles coach Mike Schmidt to ask permission to interview Fruechte for the job, and it was granted.
Fruechte said the decision was difficult for a number of factors, first and foremost was ensuring his wife, Kenzie, was comfortable with a move. The two married in May 2018, and she is a teacher in the Fillmore Central school district.
“If she didn’t want to, it was a no-go,” Fruechte said Saturday as he was driving back to the Coulee Region after the Panthers wrapped up their first week of spring practices. “But she liked the idea of it, so off we went.
“Now it’s just jumping both feet in, trying to learn everybody’s names, learn about UNI as a school, how we recruit, and all of that.”
Fruechte is part of an overhauled Panthers coaching staff on offense after the Panthers went 7-6 last season. It features new offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, new quarterbacks coach Justin Roper, and former tight ends/tackles coach Nick Danielson taking over the running backs.
Fruechte — who played for the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions — was hired in January to be the offensive coordinator for UW-L, after taking over the role last season. The La Crosse offense averaged 31.1 points (second in the WIAC), 366.5 total yards (fifth), 238.4 passing yards (fourth), and 128.1 rushing yards (fifth) under Fruechte.
He said leaving the Eagles was difficult to do. But he believes his career goals in coaching would be better served if he made the transition to Division I football now.
“I loved my time at UW-L,” he said. “The coaches, the administration, the players there all treated me first class. I had a great experience there.
“For my career, I think being a receivers coach at the Division I level makes for a faster track to an opportunity to be an offensive coordinator or a head coach.”
While Kenzie finishes her school year, Fruechte has been splitting time between the Coulee Region and Cedar Falls, Iowa. When he’s in Iowa, he’s been staying with Caledonia native and friend Zach Gran, who played for the Panthers.
On the field, Fruechte is leading a position group that’s small in numbers — 10 are listed on the roster but just seven or eight have suited up this far — but big in size. That works well for Fruechte (6-foot-3), who was skilled at using his size and speed to his advantage in his playing days.
Fruechte said the two practices UNI held this week gave a “great” first impression of the receivers he’ll be working with.
“It makes it easy for me when everybody’s got athleticism coming out of their ears,” Fruechte said. “Now it’s about just giving them some techniques to hone it in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.