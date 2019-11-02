WHITEWATER, Wis. — This one hurt.
The UW-La Crosse football team had the No. 3 team in the country on the ropes in its home stadium. The Eagles had not one, but two fourth-quarter leads and were driving to collect their third advantage, but quarterback Evan Lewandowski threw an interception at the Whitewater 9-yard line with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left.
That was the last time the Eagles touched the ball.
The Warhawks picked up a first down on fourth-and-5 thanks to a penalty — too many men on the field — on the Eagles after a timeout and were able to run out the clock to escape with a 21-17 win over the Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Perkins Stadium.
The loss not only ends any hopes of a WIAC title, but also essentially knocks the Eagles out of playoff consideration.
“This is a tough one to swallow for our team,” coach Mike Schmidt said. “I sure feel like I let them down, and I didn’t do a good enough job on my end. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”
“We are going to pout for a little bit,” safety Peter Kissling said. “We know we are a top-ten team. We are. That’s a game we should win.”
The Eagles were in control for the first three quarters. Defensively, the blitz schemes from defensive coordinator Matt Janus were getting home and gave Whitewater — specifically its quarterback Zach Oles — all sorts of trouble. Oles was just 5 of 11 for 23 yards and an interception in the first half, while the Whitewater offense was held to just 115 yards and zero points entering halftime.
“That’s a thing I think they do a really nice job of — mixing their pressures,” Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said. “They have some linebackers that can bring some heat and are good at it. And they are big. That’s the other part.
“It’s not just about getting the sack, but being disruptive. … You can have a scout team offense run that, which is fine, but when it comes down to it, it’s a lot different speed.”
But the Whitewater staff made the adjustments in the second half calling for more max protection looks to give their playmakers on the outside time to make something happen. And they did.
Sparta High School graduate Ryan Wisniewski jump-started the offense with a 33-yard grab on the first play of the Warhawks second possession of the second half that would lead to Whitewater’s first touchdown of the game.
Wisniewski did it again midway through the fourth, as he helped set up the go-ahead touchdown with a 57-yard catch-and-run on the first play of the drive after UW-L had taken a 17-14 lead. Wisniewski finished with 111 yards on five catches.
“That’s what it came down to,” Kissling said. “In the first half, we were able to bottle them up, and then it was just the big plays. A big play here, a big play there. We obviously need to minimize that moving forward.”
Much like the Whitewater offense, it took the UW-L offense a half to figure it out. After
settling for a 35-yard field goal from West Salem High School graduate Ryan Beirne on the game’s opening drive, the Eagles were stuck on neutral until the third quarter. That is when the light switched. Lewandowski made a handful of throws that even made the Whitewater coaching staff shake their head.
“That young man can sling a football,” Bullis said. “There were times when it the ball was going 30 yards down the field, but wouldn’t get six feet off the ground.”
The Lewandowski-to-Spieker connection was as strong as ever. They put UW-L up 10-0 after connecting for a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter before dialing it up again on fourth-and-1 for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 17-14 with 9:41 left.
Spieker finished with 10 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
But the next play on the ensuing Whitewater drive was Wisniewski’s 57-yard catch, and run that led to a Jarrod Ware 10-yard score to put the Warhawks up 21-17 with 8:33 left.
The Eagles drove down the field on the ensuing drive and seemed poised to take the lead when they had second-and-10 at the Whitewater 18, but Lewandowski’s pass was intercepted by Mark McGrath at the 9 with 4:41 left. It was a bitter end for a great day for the sophomore quarterback, who finished 22-for-39 for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
“We really liked the look that we had to run it,” Schmidt said. “Evan really wanted to get out on the run and move a little bit, I thought we had a good look. It was a different alignment than normal, so maybe I should have called a timeout out of it. That one is on me.”
It appeared the Eagles offense was going to get the ball back with just under a minute left, but UWL was flagged for an illegal substitution on the Whitewater punt. The five-yard penalty allowed Whitewater to convert the fourth-and-5 and run out the clock.
“It’s tough and it stings,” senior linebacker Rusty Murphy said. “It’s going to sting for a while. It came down to a weird play at the end, and yeah, it just sucks right now. I’m kind of numb right now.”
