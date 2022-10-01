College football: Late field goal helps UW-Whitewater kill Eagles' upset hopes

UW-La Crosse football fans at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex tried to put pressure on UW-Whitewater freshman kicker Jeffery Isotalo-McGuire prior to his late 39-yard field goal attempt on Saturday by chanting his number, 31.

After a miss just two minutes prior, No. 31 broke a tie that matched his number on his jersey with a 39-yard field goal that gave the third-ranked Warhawks a 34-31 WIAC victory over the ninth-ranked Eagles in front of 3,240 people on Oktoberfest weekend.

The teams exchanged the lead throughout the game before Isotalo-McGuire’s field goal with 3 seconds remaining for a 34-31 lead that gave the third-ranked Warhawks after trading the lead all afternoon.

The Eagles (3-1 overall, 0-1 in conference) took possession in a tied game with less than two minutes left, but senior quarterback Cade Garcia overthrew a receiver and it was intercepted by junior cornerback Egon Hein.

The only prior UW-L turnover came on the prior possession when sophomore wide receiver Ryan Bartol fumbled a reception.

“The reality is they made one more play than we did,” UW-L coach Matt Janus said. “It wasn’t a specific play, we just needed one more play to make and we didn’t do that. It hurts, it stings, but I’m tremendously proud of how we played as a team and they continued to rally back over and over again.”

UW-Whitewater senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, including three passes to sophomore wide receiver Tommy Coates.

Janus said Lewandowski — the former Eagles quarterback who got a mixed reaction during pre-game introductions from fans — was tough to beat even with good play from the secondary.

“A lot of them were tremendous throws and we felt we were right there,” Janus said. “We’d get a hand on a few plays by a defensive back, so we felt we were right there with some. (Lewandowski) made tremendous throws and credit to them and their receivers as well.”

3,240 fans packed the stands for a top-10 showdown where the Eagles were as close as they could get to knocking off the Warhawks (3-1, 1-0) for the first time in 2004. The stakes, as well as the highs and lows of the final two minutes, made the win even sweeter for UW-Whitewater and utterly bitter for UW-L.

“That game was everything it was hyped up to be,” Janus said. “It was a four-quarter dogfight between two of the best teams in the country. That’s what this game was hyped to be and there was a lot of offense. It was an emotional last two-minute with the high of having the ball with two minutes left to the lower end of the spectrum. It was everything it was meant to be.”

Garcia and Lewandowski traded touchdown passes on each team’s first possession to make it 7-7 at the end of the first. Senior wide receiver Max Stubbendick caught the Garcia throw and finished with a team-high eight catches and 79 yards.

After an Eagles 40-yard field goal, Lewandowski connected with Coates for their second touchdown of the day on a 12-yard pass to lead 14-10.

With under two minutes to go in the half, the Warhawks had a chance to extend on a field goal. The kick was blocked by senior defensive lineman Josh Dorchner recovered by freshman Tate Pitcher and finally lateraled to senior cornerback Cade Osborn, who returned the blocked kick 82 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

“All I know is Tate was able to scoop it and it was just him and either the kicker or the holder,” Osborn said. “I was yelling his name to get him to pitch it back to me. I have to give kudos to everybody else who was springint their butts off to get a lead block for me and I was able to take it to the house.”

An interception by senior safety Elijah Alt on the next possession kept the game 17-14 at halftime, but the Warhawks rebounded out of the break with a third touchdown catch by Coates.

Sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand converted a pair of third and longs for the Eagles on the next drive, including a 25-yard screen catch and run by junior running back Brant Bohman for a touchdown.

The Warhawks responded quickly with a 61-yard catch by sophomore wide receiver Steven Hein to move into the red zone. Hein finished the drive three plays later with a 9-yard touchdown catch.

In the fourth, Helterbrand put the Eagles ahead with 11:45 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run. A 29-yard field goal by Isotalo-McGuire tied the game with 5:21 remaining, while his 39-yard kick with 3 seconds proved to be the deciding score.

“We come back Monday and it’s on to UW-Stout,” Janus said. “That’s just the way it is. It doesn’t get any easier in this league. It gets harder and harder as you go on.”

The Eagles travel to UW-Stout for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.