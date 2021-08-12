 Skip to main content
College football: Legendary UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passes away
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College football: Legendary UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passes away

Roger Harring, who coached the UW-La Crosse football team to three national championships during a 31-year career, has passed away.

Roger Harring mug

Harring

Harring, a former player for the team, retired after the 1999 season and won national championships in 1985 (NAIA Division II), 1992 (NCAA Division III) and 1995 (NCAA Division III) while winning 261 games.

The Eagles won 15 conference championships during Harring's tenure, and he has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. After graduating college, Harring won 79 games as a coach at Ladysmith High School and Wisconsin Rapids High School.

The Eagles won 78.9% of the 343 games Harring coached with a 261-75-7 record.

