College football: Overcoming heartbreaker a tough task for UW-La Crosse

The UW-La Crosse football team seemed comfortable in front of a rowdy crowd against UW-Whitewater, but the hardest part of the 34-31 loss began as they left the locker room for Mitchell Hall.

When players and coaches started slowly filing out, it resembled people leaving a funeral. Heads down, misty eyed, spent both mentally and physically. Some players stayed seated in the locker room, helmets on, long after most of their teammates departed to change.

Once all the players had finally filed out, it was just UWL coach Matt Janus and a few members of his staff sitting and baking in the silence and shared disappointment.

An interception thrown by senior quarterback Cade Garcia with under two minutes set up the eventual go-ahead field goal for the Warhawks. Janus acknowledges the pick is an easy out for the loss, his mind raced with what could have been different.

“There’s probably a 100 (plays),” Janus said. “It’s easy to single out Cade’s throw but we ran a curl route and it was just high. Garcia makes that throw nine out of 10 times and unfortunately you feel like the play call was right, the ball just slipped and didn’t go where it needed to be. But it’s not a specific play, we just needed one more throw, catch, tackle that they were able to.”

The UW-Whitewater loss in 2021 came in the second to last game of the regular season. Since that 13-7 loss, the Eagles have put so much towards finally knocking off the Warhawks this season that the loss has set up a whole new challenge. Moving on to UW-Stout next week and the rest of the WIAC schedule to come.

“That’s going to be the biggest challenge we have as coaches,” Janus said. “We had a lot invested in that game. Emotion, time, preparation, practice. Then they go play and put their hearts and souls into it. Now, they have to get back.”

One of the last players to leave was senior cornerback Cade Osborn, who returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the second quarter. The veteran knows this pain, the post-Whitewater game sting that follows a close loss to the WIAC’s goliath. And he’s optimistic.

“We were kind of in the same situation last year,” Osborn said. “It’s one loss and it’s a clean slate. We’ll flip the page and go to a new sheet. Next week we have Stout and that’s all we can think about.”

THREE AND OUT

Early bird gets the worm

Entering the game Saturday, none of UWL’s 100 points scored on the season came in the first quarter. That changed quickly against the Warhawks with Garcia finding sophomore wide receiver Max Stubbendick for a seven-yard touchdown.

On top of the touchdown, UWL added a 40-yard field goal by senior kicker Ryan Beirne on the opening play of the second quarter. Janus credited the work of offensive coordinator Michael McQuire and

“Tip of the hat to (offensive coordinator Michael) McQuire there, he did phenomenal job playcalling,” Janus said. “He knew exactly what he wanted and what he was going to get. I thought we did a great job of putting our kids in a position to be successful, but that fast start is our offensive staff working really hard to piece that together the last few weeks.”

The brothers Stubbendick

Senior wide receiver Max Stubbendick had a breakout game for the Eagles, recording eight receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

“What a game by him,” Janus said. “He played his butt off…a lot of our guys did and he was one of them. Max has been a guy since the moment he transferred here that we’ve trusted. We’ve always trusted Max on special teams, as a receiver and even in the backfield, and he showed us why today.”

The only UWL player with more all-purpose yards was his brother, sophomore Tyler Stubbendick, with 109 kickoff return yards.

Warhawks on the ropes

Another year, another win for the Warhawks over the Eagles. That said, it’s also another year, another game the previously dominant program had to sweat out.

31 points is the most UWL has scored against UW-Whitewater since their last victory in the series back in 2004. On top of that, 31 points is the most the normally stout Whitewater defense has given up since the 2019 Stagg Bowl against North Central when they lost 41-14.

The UW-Whitewater resume to Division III voters continues to grow. A victory over the then-No. 1 ranked and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor in week two and now a win over the No. 9 ranked Eagles might see them move into the top two spots.