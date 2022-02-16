College football: UW-La Crosse announces 2022 schedule

The UW-La Crosse football team will open the 2022 season at home with a game against Dakota State University (S.D.) with a 4 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3.

The Eagles announced their schedule of 10 games — five at home and five on the road — on Wednesday afternoon as they look forward to the third season for coach Matt Janus.

La Crosse went 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the WIAC in 2021 with its only conference loss coming to champion Whitewater. The Eagles beat Albion (Mich.) 58-23 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament before dropping a 34-20 contest to eventual runner-up North Central (Ill.) in the second round.

"With our schedule being released, we can now see how tough the road to 34 (conference titles) and four (national titles) will be," Janus said in a press release. "Our nonconference schedule will once again challenge us with really good opponents from a variety of levels from National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), NCAA Division III, and NCAA Division II in Wayne State."

La Crosse has won 33 conference championships and three national championships while playing at different levels. Its most recent national championship was in1995, and its most recent WIAC title was in 2004.

The Eagles play at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Sept. 10 and at Division II Wayne State (Neb.) on Sept. 17 before getting a bye week before the conference season begins.

Whitewater, which has won outright or shared 13 of the past 16 WIAC championships, comes to Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field for a 1 p.m. game on Oct. 1 before the Eagles hit the road for games at Stout on Oct. 8 and at Eau Claire on Oct. 15.

La Crosse returns home to play Stevens Point for Homecoming on Oct. 22 and travel to Oshkosh to play the Titans on Oct. 29 before finishing the season with two straight home games.

River Falls is the first team to visit on Nov. 5, and it is followed by Platteville on Nov. 12.

