College football: UW-La Crosse back in NCAA Division III playoffs

The UW-La Crosse football team is back in the NCAA Division III playoffs after earning an at-large big to the bracket, which was announced Sunday evening.

The Eagles (8-2), who placed second n the WIAC and lost only to champion UW-Whitewater and to Division II Grand Valley State, will play at Albion (Mich). in a first-round game on Saturday. The game kicks off at 11 a.m.

The Britons (9-1) have won five straight games and tied for first place in the MIAA this season.

The NCAA awards five at-large bids, and the Eagles were selected for one of them after closing out the regular season with a tough 13-7 loss to the Warhawks and a dominant 44-20 victory over UW-Eau Claire.

The Eagles were last NCAA Division III playoff qualifiers in 2006, when they beat Bethel, then lost to Whitewater in the second round. This is their 12th NCAA playoff appearance.

La Crosse is one of two WIAC school selected. Whitewater (10-0) has a first-round home game against Greenville (Ill.), which went 8-2 and won the UMAC.

The Eagles have been led offensively by quarterback Jakob Parks and running back Joey Stutzman this season.

Parks has passed for an average of 202.3 yards per game and has 19 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He didn't play the season finale against Eau Claire but could be available to play against Albion. If not, La Crosse will turn to Cade Garcia, who engineered the 44-point performance against Eau Claire and has passed for 437 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes.

Stutzman averages 117.3 rushing yards per game and has rushed for 11 touchdowns in addition to catching a touchdown pass. Receivers Jake Simuncak and Cam Sorenson have combined for 1,347 receiving yards and 18 TD catches.

The tournament culminates with the Stagg Bowl, which will be played Dec. 17 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

