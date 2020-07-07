College football: UW-La Crosse home opener canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The UW-La Crosse nonconference football game against Dakota State -- scheduled for Sept. 19 at Veterans Memorial Field -- has been canceled.

The game was called off Tuesday by Dakota State due to COVID-19 concerns and the need to get its conference schedule set for the season. The Eagles are now scheduled to play a nine-game season that still begins with a game at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., on Sept. 5.

La Crosse is scheduled to play its first home game against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 3. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.

There has been no decision made by the WIAC on its plans for the 2020 season. WIAC chancellors are awaiting a recommendation from a task force assembled to assess the situation.

