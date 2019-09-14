The UW-La Crosse football team found itself in overtime for a second straight time on Saturday afternoon.
And for the second straight week the Eagles defense found a way to win. Rusty Murphy stripped Illinois Wesleyan receiver Chrystrian Maciorowski before picking the ball up and running it 86 yards to give the 23rd-ranked Eagles a 33-27 win in double overtime over No. 14 Illinois Wesleyan in front of 1,935 fans at Veterans Memorial Field.
It was the first time since 2011 the Eagles (2-0) played back-to-back overtime games, and it was the first time in program history they had two back-to-back nonconference overtime games.
When Murphy saw the open field in front of him. There was only one thing on his mind: don’t trip.
“Feet don’t fail me now,” said Murphy, who returned a fumble for an overtime touchdown to end a game against Stout last year. “I reached and grabbed the ball didn’t get it all the way, so I ripped it again, and I turned around, and I knew what I had to do, but I had like six guys running down the field with me.
“Guys just kept missing, I kept cutting to the middle and just ran it in.”
He didn’t, as he followed a wall of teammates before falling into the end zone to give the Eagles their second straight victory.
It was one of seven turnovers forced by the Eagles, who picked off quarterback Brandon Bauer an eye-popping six times. One of them was returned for a touchdown by West Salem High School graduate Zach Pierece to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Bauer threw for just 11 interceptions last season to go along with 3,200 yards and 24 touchdowns, but the Eagles’ pass rush forced him into quicker decisions than he would have liked and he paid for it.
“I told them, ‘Last week I thought they delivered the best defensive performance they have ever seen and you guys in the back told me hold my beer,’” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said. “They just put on an incredible showing today, but that’s what they are. I told you guys, I told everybody that I think this is the best defense in the league. I told you this was the best defense we have had. I told you the best offense we had was to punt the ball and play defense and they continue to show us that.”
Joey Roth also had an impactful game. The sophomore transfer from Minnesota State-Mankato provided some of the biggest plays of the night delivering a sack before intercepting Bauer on the very next play during the first overtime. The UW-L offense got the ball first in the overtime and failed to score, meaning it would have lost if Wesleyan had just kicked a field goal. But on an island in the middle of the field, Roth leaped high to pick off Bauer, allowing the Eagles to live another overtime.
“You just got to have that dog,” Roth said with a laugh. “But, everybody on defense said our accomplishments was a team effort. The rest of the D-line held them off long enough so I could chase down the quarterback and make a play. It was 100 percent on them right there and then the interceptions you just have to make the most of your opportunities.”
Offensively, it was another ugly showing for Eagles. They started out promising with Evan Lewandowski finding Dominic Labellarte for a 57-yard touchdown on their second play from scrimmage, but if you don’t count that the Eagles managed just 97 yards through three quarters.
“We came out really, really well, but you have to stay in rhythm,” Schmidt said, “and we couldn’t find a way to do that.”
Lewandowski was 14-for-40, but give credit to where credit was due, as he made some plays in the fourth quarter including two drives with one that led to a go-ahead touchdown with 7:02 left and another that led to Ryan Bierne’s tying 38-yard field goal with 18 seconds left. In the fourth quarter alone, Lewandowski was 9-for-18 for 114 yards. It’s something to build on.
“We just completed passes, that’s what it came down to,” Schmidt said. “We dropped balls, and we didn’t hit wide open guys. We just couldn’t get on track, but they were able to come through when they really needed them to come through today.”
