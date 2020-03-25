College gymnastics: Three UW-La Crosse gymnasts earn All-America honors

Three UW-La Crosse gymnasts earned National Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-America honors, the organization announced Wednesday.

Senior Jessica Ahrens, sophomore Emma Grant and freshman Kerrie Legault all received the honors, the first of all three gymnasts' careers.

The top eight in the all-around and individual events earn the honor, four from the NCGA East Region and four from the West Region.

Grant earned a pair of All-America honors for her performances in the all-around and on the floor exercise. She was fourth in the West Region and seventh nationally in the all-around (season average of 37.035). She was second in the region and sixth in the nation on the floor (9.533).

Ahrens' season average of 9.489 on the balance beam was tied for first in the West Region and tied for sixth nationally. Legault's average of 9.489 on the uneven bars was first in the region and third in the nation.

