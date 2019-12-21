College men's basketball: UW-La Crosse 9-0 after beating George Fox

NEWBERG, Ore. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is officially off to its best start since the 1964-1965 season after beating George Fox University 77-62 on Saturday.

The Eagles (9-0) won their first 12 games 56 years ago, and they crept close to that number behind 25 points and 11 rebounds from Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson.

Anderson made 8 of 16 shots and 3 of 7 attempted behind the 3-point line. Four of his rebounds were on the offensive end, and his rebounds established a career high.

Terek Nesheim added a career-high 17 points, while Zac Haese scored 12 and Wyatt Cook 10.

The game was tied nine times in the first half and went to the break 39-39 when Anderson had a three-point play in the closing seconds. The Eagles outscored George Fox by 15 in the second half and answered a half-opening 3-pointer with a 10-0 run that put them in charge.

La Crosse plays next at Mitchell Hall, where it hosts Augustana (Ill.) in a 3 p.m. game on Dec. 29.

