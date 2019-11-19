FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sophomore Ethan Anderson had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team to a 77-68 overtime victory against Marian College on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 4-0 for the second time in three years and received six overtime points from Seth Anderson to keep the unbeaten season alive.
Zac Haese forced overtime on a basket — Ethan Anderson had the assist — with 46 seconds. La Crosse missed its last two shots, and Marian a free throw to close out the rest of regulation.
Luke Norcia, who opened overtime with a 3-pointer, also tied the game at 61 late in the second half with a 3-pointer.
Seth Anderson added 17 points and five rebounds and Wyatt Cook 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, who outscored Marian 21-2 at the free-throw line.
The Eagles next host Augsburg (Minn.) on Nov. 26.
