Former Central High School boys basketball standout and University of Wisconsin men's basketball guard Jordan Davis announced his commitment to Illinois State via Twitter on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard, who finished his high school career with 1,101 points and was part of Central's WIAA Division 2 state championship team in 2017, entered the transfer portal on March 30.

Davis started 18 games for the Badgers this past season and played in all 35 contests, an uptick in playing time from his sophomore season. He played 20.6 minutes per game and scored 5.1 points per game as a junior after seeing the floor in 27 games for an average of 6.5 minutes the year before.

Davis scored a career-high 15 points in a loss at Northwestern this season. Most of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc; he was 69-of-173 from the floor this past season and 32-of-104 from 3-point range.

Davis will be joining a Redbirds team that went 11-21 last season and finished ninth in the 12-team Missouri Valley Conference.