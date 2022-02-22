College men's basketball: UW-La Crosse holds off Stevens Point in WIAC quarterfinals

Although it seemed to perpetually be on the brink of doing so, the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team couldn't break UW-Stevens Point on Tuesday.

The Pointers came to Mitchell Hall with some momentum by winning a first-round game in the WIAC Tournament after a winless conference season.

The Pointers started Tuesday's second-round matchup against the ninth-ranked Eagles by building on that momentum as Jake Buchanan and Brady Wagner hurt them time and time again from well beyond the 3-point line.

But La Crosse found a way to collect itself, pound its way through the paint, limit those perimeter looks through enough of the second half and beat the Pointers 74-70 and advance to the semifinal round.

"They have multiple seniors and one of the best coaches in the country (Bob Semling) who has been working with them for 19 weeks," Eagles coach Kent Dernbach said. "He has a system in place, and they are coming in with house money after beating Stout on the road.

"We allowed them to get going a little bit, and when you do that with really good shooters, which they have, it's really hard to stop."

The eighth-seeded Pointers (4-17) made 7 of 11 attempts form the 3-point line in the first half and their first two attempts of the second to put the pressure on third-seeded La Crosse (20-5) before it found a way to qualify for a Thursday semifinal at second-seeded Platteville (20-4).

Ethan Anderson scored 21 points — 12 in the second half and eight as the Eagles turned a 43-40 deficit into a 59-49 lead — to lead La Crosse after an illness kept him out of a loss to Stout in the regular-season finale. Austin Westra added 14 and Seth Anderson 13 for the Eagles, who beat Stevens Point three times this season.

Westra, a 6-foot-6 junior, played a key role in the comeback with seven straight points that put La Crosse in front for good.

Stevens Point led 46-44 before Henry Noone hit a pull-up jumper to tie it with 16 minutes, 8 seconds left. Westra then converted a pass form Sean Suchomel into a three-point play and a lob from Suchomel off an inbound play into another basket.

Another drive to the basket that included muscling through a couple of defenders capped Westra's seven-point run and gave the Eagles a 53-46 lead.

"It was a point where we were able to finish tight," Dernbach said. "We have a deep team and have the luxury to bring someone like Austin Westra off the bench, and he's able to allow us to take advantage of how they were fronting the post.

"That's what we saw. We tried to go over the top and try to have him get us a couple of easy ones, and it gave us a little breathing room."

The Eagles led by as many as 13 points before the Pointers rediscovered their perimeter shot. The La Crosse lead was 64-54 before Buchanan, Wagner and Darrius Bolden hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the Stevens Point deficit to 64-60 with 6:01 left.

Wagner's 20 points led the Pointers, while Buchanan added 19 and Garrett Nelson 10. Stevens Point made 15 of 29 3-point attempts with Wagner making 6 of 7 and Buchanan 5 of 10.

The Eagles missed eight free throws in the final 2:53 to give the Pointers chances to hang around, but Seth Anderson had tow big defensive rebounds late and made his second bonus attempt after being fouled with 5.5 seconds left to give his team a two-possession lead at 74-70.

