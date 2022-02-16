College men's basketball: UW-Stout uses late run to beat seventh-ranked UW-La Crosse

UW-La Crosse men's basketball coach Kent Dernbach's eyes knew exactly where to go when looking at a printed box score and discussing a painful loss to UW-Stout on Wednesday.

It was the number under the "FG" abbreviation for field goals, specifically the one printed in the category of the second half for the Blue Devils.

That 53.85% figure stuck out to Dernbach as the clear indicator of his team's defense after halftime in a disappointing 76-66 loss that ended the regular season at Mitchell Hall.

"We weren't as sharp as we usually are defensively, and that's something we pride ourselves on," Dernbach said. "For whatever reason, we weren't able to consistently get stops.

"We allowed 45% in the first (half) and nearly 55% in the second (half), and when you do that, chances certainly don't favor you to win the basketball game."

The seventh-ranked Eagles (19-5, 9-5) lost their second game in a row for the second time this season, and the defensive problems against the Blue Devils (16-8, 7-6) were compounded by the unavailability of leading scorer Ethan Anderson, who missed the game due to an illness.

Dernbach said he and team didn't find out until just before the game that Anderson, who averages 19.1 points per game, wouldn't be able to play.

The outcome also likely left La Crosse with the third seed for the upcoming WIAC Tournament. Eighth-ranked Platteville (20-4, 9-4) held off Eau Claire in overtime Wednesday to complete a resume that could put it second to top-seeded and third-ranked Oshkosh (20-3, 10-2).

Seeds and first-round matchups are supposed to be released late Wednesday night.

The Eagles and Blue Devils were never separated by more than six points in the first half, and Stout had that lead at 27-21 when Jon Ciriacks scored under the hoop with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left on the clock. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

After things tightened up, the Blue Devils used another quick burst and took a 51-42 lead when Ciriacks drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Tyreese Alexander with 11:36 remaining. That capped a 10-0 run and forced a La Crosse timeout.

"When we were down nine, I told them that this was really good for us," Dernbach said. "We could face some adversity and see how we respond in a game like this.

"We'd done it before, but this was on our home floor when the ball wasn't going our way. Could we respond? We did, and we got the lead, but credit Stout because they came right back."

The Eagles clawed their way back into it and led 63-61 on a Seth Anderson basket with 3:27 to go, but the Blue Devils scored 15 of the final 18 points to gain a split in the season series.

Stout's Armani Tinsley led all scorers with 24 points, and Ciriacks added 16.

La Crosse had four players in double figures, and Torin Hannah and Austin Westra finished with 12 apiece. Henry Noone and Craig Steele added 11 apiece, and Hannah pulled down 11 rebounds.

