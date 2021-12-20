 Skip to main content
MOUNT MERCY 94, VITERBO MEN 85

College men's basketball: Viterbo taken down by Mount Mercy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Viterbo University men's basketball team led at halftime, but Mount Mercy (Iowa) came back for a 94-85 nonconference victory on Monday.

Mount Mercy took the lead for good when Melvin Lee hit a jump shot for a 67-66 advantage with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left. That basket was part of a 17-2 run that eventually gave Mount Mercy (10-5) a 72-66 lead with 6:33 remaining.

It started after a Brady Polk 3-pointer gave the V-Hawks (5-8) a 64-55 lead with 11:05 to go. Viterbo made 1 of 8 field goals and missed two free throws during the run.

A Jack Monis three-point play moved Viterbo within 81-80 with 3:37 on the clock, but Mount Mercy scored 14 of the final 18 points.

Pol scored a team-high 25 points for the V-Hawks, who led 47-37 after one half. Monis added 24 and Robert Cunitz 15 for Viterbo. Monis also led the team with nine rebounds and four assists as it lost for the second straight time.

