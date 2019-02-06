Dani Craig has learned through her basketball career to not totally trust how she feels during warm-ups.
Most of the time, she feels great in warm-ups, but that feeling doesn’t necessarily carry over after the game has tipped. And she’s had games where she’s felt off in warm-ups and gone on to light it up.
But after Saturday’s showing at Platteville, in which Craig made a UW-La Crosse women’s basketball program record seven 3-pointers and the team made a WIAC record 16 3s, the confidence that Craig and the Eagles bring into warm-ups and games is sure not to fade any time soon.
La Crosse is hoping Craig — who was named the WIAC player of the week Tuesday — and her teammates can continue their hot shooting as they gear up for the final four games of the regular season. UW-L (18-3, 7-3) is ranked No. 25 in this week’s d3hoops.com poll, and hosts River Falls (7-14, 1-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell Hall to start its push toward the postseason.
After Wednesday’s matchup with the Falcons, the Eagles have a 1-2 record against remaining opponents Eau Claire, Oshkosh and Stout. With the conference’s top three teams (Oshkosh, La Crosse, Whitewater) separated by one game in the standings, the Eagles have a chance to be the top seed, earn a first-round bye, and host all of their WIAC tournament games. That’s something Craig said the team’s got its eyes on.
“Our focus is on trying to get the best seed we can for the WIAC tournament, and win that. Because that’s something that hasn’t been done in a long time here,” the junior guard said. “With that, there’d be a lot of excitement if we made the NCAA tournament.”
If the Eagles can continue playing well, and avenge losses against Oshkosh and/or Stout, they’ll have a resume that’ll be hard to deny when it comes time to pick NCAA tournament teams, regardless of how the conference tournament shakes out.
Given the youth of the roster — coach Karen Middleton starts three freshmen and uses another four or five in key roles off the bench — the fact an NCAA tournament bid is in play for the first time since 2011 is an accomplishment.
Middleton said she’s proud of how those young players have grown this season, but a part of that has been not looking ahead of the next game.
“You’ve got to take care of one game,” she said. “Four games left, and a lot’s going to happen in those, so all we can do is take care of ourselves.”
EAGLES MEN IN HUNT: The No. 25 UW-L men’s basketball team has put itself in a similar situation as the women’s team.
With four regular-season games remaining, La Crosse (15-6, 8-2) has a 3-1 record against its upcoming opponents, with the lone loss coming in a tight game at No. 3 Oshkosh (19-1, 10-0). UW-L is two games clear of Platteville for second place in the WIAC, so the Eagles have the inside track on hosting at least one conference tournament game, and a conference regular-season championship is still in play.
Their stretch run starts Wednesday at River Falls (9-12, 2-8), a team that made a gutty comeback and missed two shots in the final 10 seconds in a 66-65 loss against La Crosse at Mitchell Hall in January.
This week also marked the first time UW-L’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were ranked in the same regular-season week.
STEIGER STANDS OUT: La Crescent High School graduate and Augustana (S.D.) freshman Matt Steiger took 24th in the under-20 bracket at the USATF Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday. He finished the 5-mile race in 25 minutes, 57 seconds.
Steiger and the Augustana cross country team took 10th at the Division II national championships in Decemeber.
