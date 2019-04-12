Rudy Rott is having another big season for the Division I Ohio University baseball team, which means he is simply following the path he started as a freshman.
Rott, a senior first baseman and Aquinas High School graduate, leads the Bobcats (9-22) in a handful of offensive categories as he finishes his career with the program.
Rott is batting a team-best .350 and leads Ohio with six home runs and 27 RBI. He is also tops in slugging percentage (.598) when factoring in 11 doubles and leads all teammates with 18 runs scored and five stolen bases.
Rott's Ohio career includes 194 games and 769 at-bats. He is batting .329 and slugging .540 with an on-base average of .412. Rott has hit 35 home runs, driven in 166 runs and scored 135. He also has 53 doubles and two triples.
KLEMAN STILL A FORCE AT WINONA STATE: Logan graduate Jordyn Kleman owns a 15-1 record as a junior pitcher for Winona State (29-5, 14-0) this spring. The Warriors are ranked 17th nationally.
Kleman has a 1.84 ERA over 102⅔ innings with 61 hits allowed, 133 strikeouts and 29 walks. She has completed 12 games with four shutouts and four saves in five relief appearances.
GLYNN MAKING IMPACT IN MADISON: Onalaska graduate Austin Glynn is a redshirt freshman with the Wisconsin track and field team after transferring from Oregon and is already putting his name in elite company.
Glynn won the Sun Angel Classic last weekend with an effort of 201 feet, 7 inches to win the hammer throw. That represents the fifth-best performance in the history of the program.
Glynn was also sixth in the discus (173-9).
SCHMELING LEADING CARDINALS: Onalaska graduate Hallie Schmeling's Saint Mary's (Minn.) softball team is just 7-17 overall and 3-7 in the MIAC, but that doesn't mean she isn't having a strong season.
Schmeling, a sophomore infielder, is batting .292 and leads the team with 10 RBI and a slugging average of .403. Schmeling has hit one home run, doubled three times and tripled once.
Schmeling, who also plays basketball at Saint Mary's, has taken 10 walks and stolen six bases in six attempts.
WILSON HURT AT NDSU: Holmen graduate Seth Wilson was ready for a bigger role as a sophomore running back for the national-champion North Dakota State football team in the fall, but an injury has changed that.
Wilson suffered a knee injury last week and later found out it was a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He has already had surgery to repair the knee, but it is unlikely that he will be able to contribute next season.
Wilson played in eight games as a true freshman and four due to a hamstring injury while redshirting last season. He has carried 93 times for 641 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in those 12 games.
